Life as Chinese intellectual

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/15 19:21:29
Famed linguist and economist Zhou Youguang passed away on Sunday in Beijing. He was widely regarded as the "father of Pinyin," the official Romanization system for standard Chinese.
Specializing in economics and linguistics during his early years, he oversaw the development of Pinyin at the age of 50 in 1955.
The linguistics veteran had just celebrated his 111th birthday the day before he passed away.
"Language differentiates humans from beasts. Writing differentiated civilization from barbarism," Zhou once wrote in a letter for his 100th birthday.
Veteran of three eras
Born on January 13, 1906, Zhou lived through three eras in Chinese history: the last years of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), The Republic of China (1912-49) and The People's Republic of China (PRC).
During the Republic of China, Zhou mainly focused on economics. "At that time, almost everyone in banking circles knew his reputation as a smart and experienced man," Guo Juan, editor of Jin Yuliang's book Old Cane Chair: Zhou Youguang and His Times, wrote in a 2012 article.
Like most Chinese intellectuals after the establishment of the PRC, Zhou wanted to contribute to the country using his area of expertise. However, the change to a planned economy modeled after the former Soviet Union made Zhou's ideas on economics seem outdated.
At 50, Zhou moved from a focus on economics to linguistics research, which he had been studying since high school. He spent three years overseeing the development of Pinyin, a Romanization representing the pronunciation of Chinese characters in standard Chinese.
At a conference held by the International Organization for Standardization (IOS) in Warsaw, Polland in 1979, Zhou, on behalf of China, proposed the use of the "Hanyu Pinyin System" as the international standard for the spelling of Chinese. This system was adopted by the IOS in 1982.
After the age of 58, Zhou enlarged his research to world history and cultural anthropology.
Chatting with Einstein
Having traveled extensively, Zhou could speak Chinese, English, French and Japanese.
After the end of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), Sin Hua Bank sent Zhou overseas - first to New York and then later on to London.
His time in the US presented him with the opportunity to meet Albert Einstein, the most influential physist in 20th century.
Not long after he arrived US, one of his friends who was teaching at the University of Pennsylvania happened to mention Einstein in a chat.
"He (Einstein) is free now. You can talk with him," Zhou's friends suggested.
"I met with Einstein on two occasions. Of course, all we talked about were common topics since our area of expertise were different. He dressed in a very casual way and left me with a really good impression," Zhou told the Southern Metropolis Daily in a 2005 interview.