Chinese president arrives in Switzerland for state visit, Davos forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Sunday to pay a state visit to Switzerland and attend the 2017 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.



It is the first state visit to the Alpine country by a Chinese president in the 21st century. And meanwhile, Xi will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the Davos meeting.



Xi is scheduled to have talks and meetings with Swiss leaders in Bern, as the two countries seek to cement their innovative strategic partnership that was established last April.



China and Switzerland have enjoyed long-term exchange and cooperation. In 1950, Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the newly-founded People's Republic of China. At the start of this century, Switzerland was among the first European countries to recognize China as a full market economy. In recent years, Switzerland became the first European continental country to conclude and implement a free trade agreement with China.



Xi will later travel to the ski resort of Davos to attend the WEF annual meeting, which comes as economic globalization is being faced with headwinds and dented by rising populism and trade protectionism.



He will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony on Jan. 17 to share the views of the world's second largest economy on charting the course for globalization to make it more inclusive and beneficial to all and on revitalizing global economic growth.



During this first overseas trip by Xi in 2017, which lasts from Jan. 15 to 18, the president will also travel to Geneva and Lausanne to visit the headquarters of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), the World Health Organization and the International Olympic Committee.



Xi will give a speech at the UNOG on Jan. 18 to expound on how to realize the vision of building a community of shared future for mankind.