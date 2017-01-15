Stocks to fall farther on persistent shortage of funds

Chinese mainland stocks are likely to fall farther this week mainly due to a shortage of funds in the market, media reports said.



State-owned enterprise reform related stocks are expected to continue to support the stock market, according to a report by the financial news portal cnstock.com on Friday.



Investors will be cautious ahead of the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which will start from January 27, said the report.



China's top regulators have made commitments to strengthen supervision over domestic capital markets, which will also dampened investor enthusiasm for stocks over the short term, the report noted.



For instance, China's central bank recently conducted spot checks on leading Bitcoin exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai, Reuters reported on Wednesday.



In the short term, negative sentiment and the shortage of funds will be the main factors weighing on stocks, said the cnstock.com report.



Experts advised investors to maintain a wait-and-see stance.



China's major stock indexes fell for a fourth session on Friday, mainly led by tech stocks as an increase in IPO approvals heightened concerns for the valuations of smaller-cap stocks.



The blue-chip CSI 300 index inched up 0.07 percent to 3,319.91 points, losing 0.83 percent for the week.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.21 percent on Friday to close 3,112.76 points, down 1.32 percent for the week. The Shenzhen Component Index declined 1.21 percent to 10,008.30 points, down 2.73 percent for the week.



The ChiNext Index, China's equivalent of the NASDAQ, slid 3.31 percent last week.



The pace of new IPOs has been a hot topic in domestic media as it is seen putting pressure on the market.



Investors should keep an eye on sectors likely to benefit from a weaker yuan, according to another report by cnstock.com. The high-end wine, tourism and environmental protection sectors are also worth watching.



Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday to cap a three-week winning streak.





