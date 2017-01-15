Asahi’s sale of farm, dairy businesses shows problems in country’s rapidly growing cold-chain logistics industry

Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings reportedly sold its farm and dairy businesses in China due to the country's underdeveloped cold supply chain. Experts said that China's cold-chain logistics network in first- and second-tier cities has developed quickly in recent years, but still lags behind that in more developed countries and regions. Still, the industry has great growth potential, and any of its problems can be addressed through improvements in transportation equipment and technology, as well as the creation of industry standards.

A worker moves goods at a refrigerated warehouse in Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province, in November 2016. Photo: CFP