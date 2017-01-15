Sino-Swiss relationship builds upon success

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch Photo:Courtesy of SECO Editor's note:



During President Editor's note:During President Xi Jinping 's state visit to Switzerland, the Global Times reporter Chen Qingqing (GT) had an exclusive interview with State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, director of State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland. She is also the director of the Foreign Economic Affairs Directorate since April 1 2011 and she is also federal council ambassador and delegate for Trade Agreements, and Switzerland's chief negotiator at the World Trade Organization.

1. GT: How you evaluate the development of trade relationship between Switzerland and China in recent years and what are the highlights in Sino-Swiss business relations?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: While Swiss companies have been active in China since the reopening of the early 1980s, the big boost to bilateral trade was China's accession to the World Trade Organization and its integration into the rule-based global trade system.



It comes to no surprise that China has become Switzerland's most important trading partner in Asia since 2010. It makes up about 6 percent of Switzerland's global trade, surpassed only by trade with the EU and the US.



In parallel, both governments have created the necessary framework conditions for companies to operate and co-operate across borders. Economic operators in Switzerland and China can thus make use of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement and a Double Taxation Agreement and are protected by a Bilateral Investment Treaty.

2. GT:What are the remaining challenges that Switzerland and China are both facing in strengthening their business ties?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: Business ties need to be formed by business people. Government's role is to provide the necessary framework conditions like infrastructure and legal certainty for businesses to operate. I am convinced that our people have the necessary innovative and entrepreneurial spirit to build and strengthen these ties. After all, the entrepreneurial spirit challenges itself and finds new, innovative solutions which then have to stand the test of the market.

3. GT:What are the potential sectors in which two countries would further push forward their cooperation in the future?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: With the Free Trade Agreement and other bilateral agreements, Switzerland and China have laid a solid institutional basis for businesses to operate. As the FTA leaves room for additional win-win opportunities, for example, by deepening tariff dismantling, both sides will explore the possibility to further enhance the Agreement.



Also, as governments, we have to implement the existing instruments in the least bureaucratic way. Let's make sure that we remove unnecessary technical barriers to trade, and that we do not create new ones, hindering market access. I am glad to say that our two governments are working together on such issues like the import of pork meat.

4. GT:What is the major legacy of Sino-Swiss FTA?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: The conclusion of the Sino-Swiss FTA, which entered into force on 1 July 2014, is a milestone in the bilateral relations between China and Switzerland. The agreement has improved market access conditions for goods and services on both sides and has enhanced the legal framework for bilateral economic exchanges in general. With only two and half years of operation, it is still too early to make a representative assessment of its overall effects. Trade statistics nevertheless show that bilateral trade and investment flows have continuously increased over the past two and half years. The Sino-Swiss FTA has also created a positive and dynamic environment for business activities between the two countries which in turn has contributed to develop new Sino-Swiss cooperation. The successful establishment of a renminbi hub in Zurich last year is an example among others.

5. GT: What role the upcoming official visit of Chinese President to Switzerland will play in promoting the business ties between two countries and what are the potential deals to be signed?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: Chinese President's state visit is the return visit to last year's State Visit to China in April 2016 by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Johann Schneider-Ammann.



The bilateral relationship between our two countries is particularly intense in terms of economic affairs and in terms of education and research, these topics will also be a focus of the state visit.

6. GT: Considered the increasing number of China-initiated M&A in the Europe in recent years, how SECO see this market trend?

State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch: Our mandate as a government is to create the best framework conditions to maintain the highest possible employment rate and welfare for the people. These framework conditions are vital to attract and keep productive and innovative enterprises in Switzerland - and with them jobs for our highly-skilled workforce. In this sense, it is in Switzerland's interest to attract long-term productive investment, both from domestic and foreign investors.