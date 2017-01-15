Making headlines

Fourth quarter GDP due



China's GDP growth figure for the fourth quarter in 2016 is expected to be announced on Friday.



China had a GDP growth of 6.7 percent in the first three quarters in 2016, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.



Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference in Beijing on January 10 that China's GDP probably expanded 6.7 percent in 2016.



Fixed-assets investment growth for December and industrial added value in December will also be announced on that day.



Domestic fixed-assets investment surged 8.3 percent year-on-year to 53.9 trillion yuan ($7.8 trillion) from January to November, while industrial added value increased 6.2 percent year-on-year in November.

Davos meeting to open



The 47th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is going to take place from Tuesday to Friday.



At the Davos meeting this year, the main theme up for discussion will be "Responsive and Responsible Leadership," which aims to rededicate leaders from all walks of life to achieve common goals and drive new initiatives.



Around 3,000 leaders from politics, finance, business and science are expected to attend the meeting, broadcast network CNBC reported.

US Beige Book to be released



The US Federal Reserve is going to publish a summary of commentary on current economic conditions, normally known as the "Beige Book", on Wednesday.



Each Federal Reserve Bank in the US gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its district through reports from bank and branch directors and interviews with key business contacts and other sources.

December urban housing price changes



On Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release the housing price changes for December in major domestic cities.



Of the 70 major cities monitored by the NBS, 55 cities saw their new commercial house prices surge on a monthly basis in November, seven down from the previous month.



Global Times