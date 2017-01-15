Companies need risk control when operating abroad: law firm survey

A senior executive from law firm Mayer Brown JSM said Chinese companies need risk controls when going abroad and mapping out overseas assets.
Elaine Lo, head of the firm's Chinese practice, made the comment as Chinese companies are flocking to invest overseas.
The Chinese mainland witnessed a record in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2016 in terms of value and the number of transactions, but the trend won't be sustained in 2017, a report released by PwC showed Thursday.
The report said outbound M&A from the mainland in value grew by 246 percent year-on-year in 2016.
There were 51 outbound transactions valued at more than $1 billion, more than double the previous year.
Chinese companies should pay more attention to technology, brands and markets when the economy is upgrading, Lo said on Friday.
China-based companies are investing in high-technology and services industries such as building research and development centers in Europe and the US, which is in line with the trend of investing from the low end to the high end, Lo added.
Lo said trade protectionism in the US could get worse when Donald Trump
takes office, and there are some countries in Europe that have elections, which also pose uncertainties over trade policies.
Chinese companies should also keep close watch on tax, legal and intellectual property rights issues, she added.
Global Times