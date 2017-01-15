Figuratively Speaking

2 million: Number of new-energy cars that will be produced by the end of 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
on Saturday. Sales of new-energy cars will account for more than 20 percent of total car sales in China by the end of 2025.
36.4%: Percentage of surveyed entrepreneurs who thought that business will improve in 2017 compared with 2016, according to a report released by the Development Research Center of the State Council. Another 49.3 percent of the interviewees thought that conditions will remain the same as last year.
18: Number of contracts that have been signed so far for debt-to-equity swaps, involving 27 companies, stcn.com reported on Saturday.