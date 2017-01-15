Challenging year for nation

China's real economy is heading to a challenging year, as bubbles persist and innovative and advanced sectors still account for only a small part of manufacturing industry, politicians said on Sunday.



Weak overseas demand, interest rate hikes in the US and rising risks for Chinese investment in foreign countries and regions are major hurdles for China's economic growth in 2017, noted Xu Kuangdi, former chairman of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, during a forum on the nation's economic outlook held in Beijing on Sunday.



"Although there were some new growth engines emerging in 2016, fixed-assets investment in the country, especially in central and western regions in sectors including transportation and urbanization, were fundamental for achieving the 6.7 percent of GDP growth rate," he said.



Pushing new industries does not conflict with traditional ones, as they won't account for more than 50 percent of manufacturing in the next decade, Industry and Information Technology Minister Miao Wei noted during the forum.



"We should better integrate them by investing more in seven strategic new sectors … and the country is still lagging behind the international average level in innovation," he said, adding that the innovation input in China is about 1 percent of total revenue but the global average level is about 3 percent to 5 percent.



Some industries still heavily rely on imports of core production elements, noted Li Wei, president of the Development Research Center of the State Council. "Look at our car production. Total production was 24.5 million units in 2015, but core components were imported."



"Our smartphone output reached 1.8 billion units, but many domestic smartphone makers are still buying chips and operating systems from foreign companies," he said.



The real economy, like manufacturing, has seen a shortage of financial support, Miao said.



"Profits are shrinking but many industries require long-term investment. Many investors are looking for 'quick paybacks' from sectors like real estate, stocks and bonds," he said, noting that if resources are not better allocated, domestic real economy is likely to see bigger trouble.



In recent years, Chinese companies have been rushing into foreign markets by investing heavily in the entertainment, soccer and film industries, which shows that many Chinese entrepreneurs are avoiding the real economy, Xu noted.



He said that it also reflects the conflict between the virtual economy and manufacturing industry.