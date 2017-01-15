Nation to promote PPP model for projects under ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative

China will use Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in countries and regions participating in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, an infrastructure and trade network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient trade routes, a senior official said, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.He Lifeng, deputy head of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, made the remarks Saturday at the 15th China Enterprise Development Forum.The NDRC and several other departments have come up with a working mechanism to boost the PPP model in countries and regions along the routes, He said, without providing further details.He said that the PPP model would help facilitate the progress of projects as it broadens financing channels for companies.Innovative financing models are necessary since some projects under the Belt and Road initiative require large investments with long payback periods, He said.PPPs have existed in China since the 1980s, but the adoption of the mode was slow until China released two PPP guidelines in 2014.In China, PPP project operators are encouraged to raise money directly from the capital market, and social security funds and insurance premiums are allowed to invest in these projects.The Belt and Road initiative, which is also known as the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was put forward by China in 2013.