Guizhou reports new H7N9 case after 20 die in December across China

A new human H7N9 avian flu case has been reported in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Sunday.



According to the provincial health and family planning commission, the patient, a 79-year-old resident from Kaili, Guizhou, went to the fever clinic of a local hospital on Wednesday. The patient tested positive for the virus on Saturday.



It is the third human H7N9 case reported in the province this winter.



The patient is receiving treatment. People who had close contact with the patient were put under medical observation and have not tested positive for the virus yet.



About a dozen have been reported in Jiangxi, Shandong, Hunan, Guangdong, Guizhou, Shanghai, Hubei and Macao since January began, and the National Health and Family Planning Commission had called for more efforts to prevent and control the spread of the flu virus.



China reported 160 H7N9 cases in December 2016, including 20 deaths, China Central Television reported Wednesday.



It was reported on Saturday that a 36-year-old roast-duck vendor from Central China's Henan Province died after contracting the flu.



Experts with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that China had entered high season for infection of the H7N9 virus, and the possibility of more reported cases in southern China was not being ruled out.



The center also warned that the public should avoid contact with dead poultry, live poultry, birds and their waste, and purchase only certified poultry products.



H7N9, a bird flu strain most likely to strike in winter and spring, was first reported in humans in China in March 2013.



