JV for Indonesia grid

Electrical wire and cable producer Gold Cup Electric will establish a joint venture (JV) with an Indonesian company to offer products for the construction of Indonesia's national grid.



The company, based in Central's China's Hunan Province, will contribute 55 percent of the total investment of 560 billion Indonesian rupiahs ($42 million), and the remaining 45 percent will come from an Indonesian company called PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, according to the Chinese company.



The factory will be built in Indonesia with technology exported from China, and the products will supply Indonesia's national electric power company.