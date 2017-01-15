Sino-Swiss relationship builds upon success

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch Photo:Courtesy of SECO
During President Xi Jinping
's State visit to Switzerland, Global Times reporter Chen Qingqing (GT) had an exclusive interview with State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland. She has also been the director of the Foreign Economic Affairs Directorate since April 1, 2011 and she is also federal council ambassador and delegate for Trade Agreements, and Switzerland's chief negotiator at the WTO.1, GT: How do you evaluate the development of the trade relationship between Switzerland and China in recent years and what are the highlights in Sino-Swiss business relations?
: It comes to no surprise that China has become Switzerland's most important trading partner in Asia since 2010. It makes up about 6 percent of Switzerland's global trade, surpassed only by trade with the EU and the US.
In parallel, both governments have created the necessary framework conditions for companies to operate and co-operate across borders. Economic operators in Switzerland and China can thus make use of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement and a Double Taxation Agreement and are protected by a Bilateral Investment Treaty.2, GT: What are the remaining challenges that the two countries are facing in strengthening their business ties?
: Business ties need to be formed by business people. The government's role is to provide the necessary framework conditions like infrastructure and legal certainty for businesses to operate.
I am convinced that our people have the necessary innovative and entrepreneurial spirit to build and strengthen these ties. After all, the entrepreneurial spirit challenges itself and finds new, innovative solutions which then have to stand the test of the market.3, GT: What are the potential sectors in which the two countries would further push forward their cooperation?
: As governments, we have to implement the existing instruments in the least bureaucratic way. Let's make sure that we remove unnecessary technical barriers to trade, and that we do not create new ones, hindering market access. I am glad to say that our two governments are working together on such issues as the import of pork.4, GT: What is the major legacy of the Sino-Swiss FTA?
The conclusion of the Sino-Swiss FTA, which entered into force on July 1, 2014, is a milestone in bilateral relations. With only two and half years of operation, it is still too early to make a representative assessment of its overall effects. Trade statistics nevertheless show that bilateral trade and investment flows have continuously increased over the past two and one-half years.
The Sino-Swiss FTA has also created a positive and dynamic environment for business activities between the two countries. The successful establishment of a renminbi hub in Zurich last year is an example.5, GT: What are the potential deals to be signed during President Xi's visit?
The bilateral relationship is particularly intense in terms of economic affairs and in terms of education and research. These topics will also be a focus of the State visit.