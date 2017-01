IPO approvals rose in the second half of 2016, as the Chinese mainland stock market rebounded from a sluggish period following turmoil in 2015, media reports said on Sunday.



Last year, 280 IPOs were approved, with 70 in the first half and 210 in the second half, eastmoney.com reported, adding the pace is still picking up in 2017, as 24 companies have gained approval for IPOs so far.