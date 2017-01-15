Extremely busy Day 1 for Trump: experts

Source:AFP Published: 2017/1/15 23:33:39

Focus will be on his pledges to undo policies of Obama presidency





Some orders or guidance can be reversed with the stroke of a pen. Other policies will take months or longer to unwind. But he will be able to set efforts in motion on several fronts.



Trump has outlined dozens of actions he intends to take in the first hours of his presidency, but experts told AFP that the 70-year-old billionaire's effectiveness will be limited, given that the executive office is just one branch in a government that includes Congress and the judiciary.



"He can't just walk in there and do everything he wants to do on day one," immigration attorney David Leopold told AFP.



"In a democracy, there is no CEO."



Some of Trump's promises are pie-in-the-sky political messaging, like proposing a constitutional amendment imposing congressional term limits.



Other proposals, like his day one vow to "cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama," would dramatically shatter tradition.



But Trump is about nothing if not upending established order.



Trump has pledged to introduce, with Republican leaders in Congress, legislation to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, and his team stresses he will immediately sign executive orders related to dismantling the law.



He could issue them on two fronts: allowing people to keep their plans which might not have qualified under the Affordable Care Act, and voiding penalties for individuals not having coverage.



Trump recently said he then hoped to see Congressional action to repeal and replace Obamacare "essentially simultaneously," although Republicans have yet to unveil their replacement.



Defying the longstanding free trade traditions of his own party, Trump said that on his first day he will announce the United States will back out of or renegotiate two sweeping trade pacts: the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation agreement that has yet to come into force, and the longstanding North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.



During the campaign, Trump was eager to order the deportation of convicted criminals who were living in the country illegally, a group he said topped two million people.



"Day one, my first hour in office, those people are gone," he told supporters in Arizona in August.



But Leopold said such processes are already underway: Obama's administration made deporting criminals a high priority.



Plus, the president "doesn't have the power to order anybody's deportation," Leopold said.



Trump has vowed to introduce legislation on day one that would fund construction of the "great wall" he wants to be built on the US border with Mexico.





It will be an extremely busy first day on Friday in the White House for Donald Trump if he lives up to his various campaign and transition pledges to undo the policies of Barack Obama's eight-year presidency.Some orders or guidance can be reversed with the stroke of a pen. Other policies will take months or longer to unwind. But he will be able to set efforts in motion on several fronts.Trump has outlined dozens of actions he intends to take in the first hours of his presidency, but experts told AFP that the 70-year-old billionaire's effectiveness will be limited, given that the executive office is just one branch in a government that includes Congress and the judiciary."He can't just walk in there and do everything he wants to do on day one," immigration attorney David Leopold told AFP."In a democracy, there is no CEO."Some of Trump's promises are pie-in-the-sky political messaging, like proposing a constitutional amendment imposing congressional term limits.Other proposals, like his day one vow to "cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama," would dramatically shatter tradition.But Trump is about nothing if not upending established order.Trump has pledged to introduce, with Republican leaders in Congress, legislation to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, and his team stresses he will immediately sign executive orders related to dismantling the law.He could issue them on two fronts: allowing people to keep their plans which might not have qualified under the Affordable Care Act, and voiding penalties for individuals not having coverage.Trump recently said he then hoped to see Congressional action to repeal and replace Obamacare "essentially simultaneously," although Republicans have yet to unveil their replacement.Defying the longstanding free trade traditions of his own party, Trump said that on his first day he will announce the United States will back out of or renegotiate two sweeping trade pacts: the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation agreement that has yet to come into force, and the longstanding North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.During the campaign, Trump was eager to order the deportation of convicted criminals who were living in the country illegally, a group he said topped two million people."Day one, my first hour in office, those people are gone," he told supporters in Arizona in August.But Leopold said such processes are already underway: Obama's administration made deporting criminals a high priority.Plus, the president "doesn't have the power to order anybody's deportation," Leopold said.Trump has vowed to introduce legislation on day one that would fund construction of the "great wall" he wants to be built on the US border with Mexico.