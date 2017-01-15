Jack, DeGale retain titles in New York City

Super-middleweight unification fight ends in controversial majority draw

Badou Jack knocked out a tooth and almost knocked out the referee on Saturday but he couldn't convince the judges that he did enough against James ­DeGale to become the unified super-middleweight champion.



Both boxing champions suffered knockdowns in the action-packed title fight which ended in a draw after two judges scored it 113-113 and the other had it 114-112 in favor of DeGale.



The fighters retained their belts and each complained afterward that they had won the fight at the Barclays Center arena in New York City.



World Boxing Council champion Jack was knocked down in the opening round when he got hit by a left hand.



It was the third time he had been knocked down in his career, but he gained a measure of revenge by knocking out one of DeGale's teeth in the 10th round.



DeGale barely survived the final round when he was knocked down by a right uppercut on the chin. He managed to get up but threw very few punches during the rest of the 12th round.



"I thought I won the fight," said ­Sweden's Jack inside the ring immediately following the fight. "I finished stronger. His knockdown was a flash knockdown."



International Boxing Federation champion DeGale was standing next to Jack and had heard enough.



"Don't listen to this rubbish. I threw the cleanest shots," said DeGale, who is the first Briton to win both Olympic gold and a professional world title.



"I got huge respect for this man. He is tough, he's durable, he's skillful. You are the man. I won that fight."



DeGale said he felt those punches from Jack in the 12th round. He managed to gather his senses and buy some time by getting into a clinch.



"I was kind of hurt. I am willing to do it again," DeGale said.





