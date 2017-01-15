CSL squad shake-up could result in more transfers

Chelsea's Diego Costa is said to have had his head turned by an offer from a Chinese side worth in the region of 30 million pounds ($36 million) per year in salaries, with many suggesting that this was the real reason for his absence from his side's 3-0 victory away at champions Leicester City on Saturday.



His manager Antonio Conte dismissed the transfer talk as "speculation," while ESPN ­Brasil quoted the player as "not being interested at this time," but there may be another ­reason it is not likely to happen: the Chinese FA.



Titan Sports published a ­story stating that the CFA has told its clubs that they can have five foreigners in their squad but a maximum of three can play in any single match. This is down from the current four - where one of them has to be from a fellow Asian Football Confederation nation. Furthermore, the report also stated an end to the current 4+1 rule, where clubs have to have one AFC national to reach their overseas contingent of five. This means that clubs are free to recruit from anywhere.



In further restrictions to the playing staff, clubs will now have to name two players under the age of 23 in their 18-man match-day squads and one of those players has to be in the starting lineup.



While these rule changes are merely speculation at the moment - they have not yet been confirmed by anyone at the CFA - the fact that the usually reliable Titan Sports has published them is indication that they are likely to come into effect.



As might be expected with any rule overhaul, it's been met with mixed reaction by fans. Stupid and irresponsible are just two of the words being brandished at the mooted restrictions, pointing out that the season is barely two months away and teams have spent a lot of money on foreign talent to now learn they can only play three of them.



This move is seen as an attempt to curb the lavish spending that has seen Oscar move to Shanghai SIPG for an Asian record fee and Carlos ­Tevez join Shanghai Shenhua in a deal that is said to make him the highest-paid player on the planet. Perhaps this will mean clubs stick to the squads that they already have. Then again, perhaps not.



It could have the opposite effect and actually drive the transfer merry-go-round into overdrive. With no need to recruit a player from another AFC nation - unless you are in the AFC Champions League where the 3+1 rule remains in place - clubs may decide to cut their losses on AFC players and sign someone else to take their spot in the squad. Similarly, clubs may look at their current squads and choose to replace their current foreigners with bigger names.



At the very least it will likely trigger spending on Chinese players. They are already overvalued because of the existing regulations, but now those under-­23s who are capable of holding a place in the starting 11 are going to be highly desired. Costa might not be the next to join the CSL, but the spending is far from over, one way or another.



