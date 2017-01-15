Bayern sign German duo

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have bolstered their defensive options by signing Hoffenheim teammates ­Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele for next season, the German champions said Sunday.



With captain Philipp Lahm and Spaniard Xabi Alonso nearing the end of their ­careers, Rudy, 26, will provide another option in defensive midfield, while 21-year-old Suele will be charged with plugging holes in Bayern's central defense. Both players are Germany internationals and will both join Bayern at the end of the current campaign.



Rudy will arrive on a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season, having agreed to a three-year deal. Suele has signed a five-year contract, with media reports estimating the transfer fee to be 20 million euros ($21.28 million).

