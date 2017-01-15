Valencia ease tensions

Valencia beat Espanyol 2-1 on Sunday with a goal either side of halftime to earn their first league win since October and temporarily ease tensions at the crisis-stricken club, who remain one place above the relegation zone.



Supporters staged protests against club owner Peter Lim and President Layhoon Chan before the first home league game since the resignations of coach Cesare Prandelli and Sporting Director Jesus Garcia Pitarch. Valencia, one of Spain's most successful clubs with six league titles, have hired eight coaches since parting ways with Unai Emery in 2012.





