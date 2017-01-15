Patriots topple Texans

The New England Patriots advanced to the AFC title game for a record sixth straight time as Dion Lewis scored touchdowns in three different ways in a 34-16 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday.



Lewis became the first player in ­National Football League history to score on a kickoff return, pass and run in a playoff game to help set up a conference title showdown against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lewis scored on a 98-yard (89.6-meter) kickoff return, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady and ran for a one-yard touchdown in the final quarter.



In the other playoff game, Matt Ryan carried high-powered Atlanta to the NFC title game as the Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-20.

