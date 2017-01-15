Storm claims S.African Open

England's Graeme Storm claimed a first European Tour trophy in almost 10 years after holding off the challenge of world No.2 Rory McIlory on the third playoff hole to win the South African Open on Sunday.



Storm had held a three-shot lead ­going into the final round, but could only manage a 71 for a tournament total of 18 under par. McIlroy led by one shot going into the last two holes, but bogeyed the 17th and had to be content with a 68 to force a playoff. Graeme won his only other European Tour title in the Open de France in July 2007.





