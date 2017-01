This handout photo taken and released by activist group Sea Shepherd Global on Sunday shows an image taken from a helicopter of crew members of the Yushin Maru, part of the Japanese whaling fleet, scrambling to cover their harpoon at sea in Antarctic waters. The Japanese ship has been caught with a slaughtered whale in the Antarctic in defiance of an international court decision against Tokyo's hunts.Photo: AFP

A whale is seen lying on the deck of the Japanese ship. Photo: AFP