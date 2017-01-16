Sudan extends cease-fire for 6 more months

Sudan's Council of Ministers decided Sunday to extend a cease-fire between the government army and all rebels for six more months.



The decision came at an extraordinary meeting chaired by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.



On Dec. 31, 2016, al-Bashir announced an extension of the cease-fire for one month in all conflict areas in Sudan, including Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.



Since 2011, the Sudanese government has been fighting the rebels from Sudan People's Liberation Movement/northern sector in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, despite 10 rounds of peace talks in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

