Paris conference on Middle East peace reiterates necessity of two state solution

Leaders of major Western and Arab states gathered here reaffirmed on Sunday only a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine could end the Middle East conflict.



In a final statement, participants at the Middle East Peace Conference "reaffirmed that a negotiated solution with two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, is the only way to achieve enduring peace."



After a one-day meeting in French capital, representatives from 70 countries and organizations agreed on "the importance for the parties to restate their commitment to this solution," and take concrete acts to end violence and settlement in order "to start meaningful direct negotiations."



They also said they would not recognize any unilateral steps taken by either side that could prejudge talks on final status issues, including Jerusalem, borders, security and refugees.



Furthermore, participants vowed political and economic incentives including "an European special privileged partnership," aimed to improve economic cooperation and boost financial support in a bid "to exert necessary efforts toward the achievement of the two-state solution and to contribute substantially to arrangements for ensuring the sustainability of a negotiated peace agreement."



A new meeting on Middle East peace is planned by year-end to review progress of diplomatic push to install two states in "living side by side in peace and security," according to the communique released by the Quai d'Orsay.



Neither Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are represented in the meeting which Israelis called a "rigged conference " aims "to adopt additional anti-Israel stances."



The last round of peace negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian authorities broke down in April 2014 after the two sides failed to resolve their deep disputes on Israeli settlements, Palestinian state borders and security.

