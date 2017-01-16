US stocks mixed amid economic data, Trump press conference

US stocks ended mixed in the past week as investors were digesting newly released economic data and the remarks US President-elect Donald Trump
made in his first press conference since election.
For the week, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, and the broader S&P 500 decreased 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.0 percent.
With no major economic data due Monday, investors continued to digest the nonfarm payrolls released on Jan. 6. The US total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 156,000 in December, missing market consensus of 175,000, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.7 percent, according to the country's labor department.
On Monday, the Dow fell 76.42 points, or 0.38 percent, to 19,887.38. The S&P 500 dipped 8.08 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,268.90. The Nasdaq rose 10.76 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,531.82.
The number of job openings was little changed at 5.5 million on the last business day of November, the labor department reported Tuesday.
As a result, the Dow fell 31.85 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,855.53. The S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,268.90. The Nasdaq rose 20.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,551.82.
The week's biggest news came on Wednesday, as Trump held his first news conference since election.
Analysts and investors previously expected to get a clearer picture on trade, tax plans and fiscal stimulus from the new administration as Trump spoke on the press conference. However, the conference concluded without providing details on those policies.
US stocks have posted solid gains since Trump's victory, on hopes that the incoming administration will cut corporate taxes, deregulate certain sectors and inject fiscal stimulus into the economy.
On Wednesday, Dow rose 98.75 points, or 0.50 percent, to 19,954.28. The S&P added 6.42 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,275.32. The Nasdaq gained 11.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,563.65.
The labor department on Thursday said in the week ending Jan. 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 247,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level.
In a separate report, the department announced that prices for US imports rose 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.2-percent decline in the previous month, while export prices advanced in December, increasing 0.3 percent following a 0.1-percent decrease in November.
The Dow fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to 19,891.00. The S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,270.44. The Nasdaq decreased 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,547.49.
The fourth quarter earnings season kicked off Friday, with several financial giants reporting their numbers.
On the economic front, the Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the labor department reported Friday.
US retail and food services sales for December rose 0.6 percent from the previous month to 469.1 billion dollars, seasonally adjusted, said the commerce department.
On Friday, the Dow edged down 5.27 points, or 0.03 percent, to 19,885.73. The S&P 500 rose 4.20 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,274.64. The Nasdaq gained 26.63 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,574.12.