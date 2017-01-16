Festival lanterns lit up to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 11:20:24
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. Photo: Xinhua


 
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 
Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Festival lanterns are lit up to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus