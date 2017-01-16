Flash mob of Chinese culture held in Dubai

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 11:24:45
Participants take part in a flash mob of Chinese culture under the world's highest architecture Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 15, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese women wearing Qipao, or cheongsam, take part in a flash mob of Chinese culture in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 15, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

Posted in: CHINA
