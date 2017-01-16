Myanmar's elephant camp turned into tourist attraction

The Thitgatoeaing Elephant Camp in Pathein-South, Myanmar's Ayayawaddy region, has been turned into an elephant conservation camp for attracting tourists, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Monday.



Located on Pathein- Mawtin Road, only about one hour away from Pathein, the region's capital, by car, the camp is also on the way to famous Ngwe Saung Beach, Goringi Beach Resort and Mawtinsun Pagoda.



Among the 18 elephants in the camp, six have been chosen for tourism as they are clever enough to pose photos with tourists who can also feed them and wash them as well as travel on them to study the natural environment of the camp.



Safety measures for tourists have also been taken, the report said.



The elephants at the camp once belonged to the state-run Myanmar Timber Enterprise and are now retired from logging activities. They were able to carry 2,000 logs a year through the region's Sin Mon Forest.



The number of elephants from Bago and Ayeyawaddy regions are reportedly depleting as hunters target the animals for their ivory and skin for exporting for a high price.

