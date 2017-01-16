25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum opens in Fiji

The 25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) officially opened Monday in Fiji, focusing on parliamentary partnerships for peace and security.



The five-day forum, held at Natadola, Fiji, saw the participation of delegations from over 20 countries from the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia, China, Japan, Peru, Philippines, and Russia.



Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who declared the forum open, called on participants to boost parliamentary partnerships for peace and security, which is in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.



"The APPF has shown many other countries and international institutions how elected legislatures can lead the way in deepening regional cooperation to spur economic development," Bainimarama said.



"Here, we can deepen the trust and security cooperation among our nations and find solutions that can save valuable time in preventing transnational crimes. Here, we can share strategies that have been effective, and explain pitfalls that should be avoided. Here, we can lay the groundwork for the next phase of regional security by strengthening existing frameworks and systems, and preparing the next generation for the challenges not yet upon us," the Fijian prime minister added.



The APPF is a mechanism that enables parliamentarians to discuss issues of common concern, and to deepen their understandings of the region and the interests and experiences of different countries.



The 24th APPF was hosted by Canada last year.

