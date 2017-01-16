Singapore imposes road charge on foreign-registered cars

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday that all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) of 6.40 Singapore dollars ($4.48) per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.



The new rule which took effect from January 15, 2017 onward is to match the Malaysia's road charge of 6.40 Singapore dollars (4.48 US dollar) implemented in November last year.



Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in parliament on Jan. 9 that this decision is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration Singapore's response whenever they raise their tolls or introduce a new levy.



An average of 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Malaysia daily via the two land checkpoints.

