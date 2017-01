Chinese folk artist makes palm-plaited roosters to greet New Year

Folk artist Jia Shujuan makes a palm-plaited rooster in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 15, 2017. Jia Shujuan made nearly 100 palm-plaited roosters in a month for the upcoming Chinese traditional lunar New Year of Rooster, which starts from Jan. 28 this year. Photo:Xinhua

