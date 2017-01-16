Please, no lip-syncing

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









Stars who get paid the big bucks and a group of up and coming artists are as of late getting into a habit I detest: pretending to sing.



If I pay to see a singer perform live, I don't expect the artist to do a voice over. If the singer is too ill, then cancel the show!



It's not my problem what the artist is going through. I'm at a concert to have fun and forget about my worries, period.



As a fan, I expect the best from that person who I admire. Actions like these outright anger me.



While watching this past New Year's Eve gala on CCTV China, I noticed singers, mostly the young ones, lip-syncing to their own tunes. They couldn't even lip-sync properly. The words didn't fit with the movement of their lips.



It's what we call doing a Milli Vanilli in the US.



Come on! Why didn't the Chinese fans just boo them off the stage? Back home, we'd do it if a singer isn't doing their job. Why doesn't it happen more in China?



Why should I pay to see a person not do their job?



It's a shame when a singer gets paid in thousands or millions of yuan and does not perform on par with the standards of a professional.



A singer ought to sing like an actor ought to act.



There has been two strings of shameful practices among young actors who become popular. They get into the habit of not learning their lines during a film shoot and arriving late to set.



The frustrated director would make the actor say a 1-2-3 at the beginning of every scene. After shooting is completed, the technicians will then do a voice over to match the movement of the actor's lips. The other issue is having doubles or stand-ins and not the actual star doing the scenes.



Where I come from it's called cheating.



Please just fire them and get another actor. There are plenty of people out there who are talented and ought to get a chance. If stars don't appreciate the blessings that have been bestowed upon them, why not get rid of them?



Why should they get paid and become famous for a job that's not properly done?



If that's the case, take me. I'll do it. It sounds easy enough.



If all I have to do is move my lips like a parrot and shake my butt a little, then the directors or music producers can pay me the big money.



With that said, let's get back to basics.



Let's go back to the good old days when actors or singers had to learn their lines and use their voices rather than their looks to become famous. If they continue doing this, I'll honestly not invest in seeing anymore of their concerts in the future, or movies for that matter.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.