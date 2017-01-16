State Council appoints, removes officials in Hong Kong SAR

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 14:42:41
The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Monday.
Matthew Cheung Kin-chung was appointed chief secretary for administration, replacing Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.
Paul Chan Mo-po was named financial secretary, replacing John Tsang Chun-wah.
Meanwhile, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung will no longer hold the post of secretary for labor and welfare, and Paul Chan Mo-po was removed from the post of secretary for development.
The decisions were made upon nomination and recommendation by the SAR's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in line with the relevant provisions in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR.