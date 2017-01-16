State Council appoints, removes officials in Hong Kong SAR

The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several officials in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Monday.



Matthew Cheung Kin-chung was appointed chief secretary for administration, replacing Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.



Paul Chan Mo-po was named financial secretary, replacing John Tsang Chun-wah.



Meanwhile, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung will no longer hold the post of secretary for labor and welfare, and Paul Chan Mo-po was removed from the post of secretary for development.



The decisions were made upon nomination and recommendation by the SAR's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in line with the relevant provisions in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR.

