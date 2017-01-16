Unknown armed men gun down govt official in northern Afghan province

Unknown armed men opened fire Monday and killed a government official in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of the northern Baghlan province, police spokesman in the province, Jawed Basharat said.



"Unidentified armed men gunned down head of Development Department of Baghlan province Mohammad Safa Sanae in the morning rush hour and made their good escape," Basharat told reporters here.



Without pointing finger at any group or individual, the official added that investigation is underway.

