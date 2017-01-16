Making of Qingshaqi listed in Hebei's intangible cultural heritage

Craftsman Wang Qijie makes Qingsha pots at a workshop in Baihedong Village of Yuxian county, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2017. Qingshaqi, or green clay utensils, are traditional handicraft products with more than 300 years' history. The utensils are made of Gantu, a kind of local soil, and have been used for cooking and boiling. The making of the Qingshaqi has become a provincial intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

