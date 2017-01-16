In pics: Snow-covered Longcanggou National Forest Park

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 14:44:14
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2017 shows the landscape covered in snow inside the Longcanggou National Forest Park of Yingjing County, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus