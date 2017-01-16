Pakistan proposes intelligence cooperation with Afghanistan to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and offered intelligence cooperation to curb terrorism together, the Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The offer came after a series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan that killed dozens of people including five UAE diplomats in the southern city of Kandahar.

Bajwa also mourned the losses of lives in the attacks in Afghanistan and expressed sympathy with bereaved families, saying the tragic series of events have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years, the military media wing ISPR said in a statement.

"The COAS (Chief of the Army Staff) suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and from movement of terrorists across the border," the statement said.

Bajwa seemed upset at the allegations by some Afghan officials against Pakistan and said the "elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game."

He reiterated Pakistan's cooperation with the Afghan government and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region.

He also emphasized that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.

He stressed that both nations should rather focus on capitalizing on the gains of successful and major military operation codenamed "Zarb-e-Azb" in Pakistan.

"President Ashraf Ghani thanked General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region," the Pakistan army said.