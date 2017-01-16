Environmental protection trumps GDP growth in evaluation of Chinese officials

The Chinese government has introduced new evaluation criteria of officials, prioritizing performance on environmental protection over GDP growth amid growing public outcry over pollution.
A circular released by the National Development and Reform Commission
in December, "Green Development Index System," said officials will be evaluated on 56 programs in seven categories, including resource utilization, environmental management, environmental quality, ecological protection, quality of growth, green life and public satisfaction.
The overall weight of GDP growth in the new evaluation system is less than 10 percent, far lower than the combined weight of environment-related programs, which is over 60 percent, according to the circular.
Officials will be evaluated on detailed programs, such as the percentage of smog-free days in the region they govern, the average level of PM2.5 particles, the quality of both surface water and groundwater, forest coverage, the percentage of contaminated arable land and the utilization of chemical fertilizers per hectare.
The document states that the Ministry of Environmental Protection
, the Ministry of Water Resources
, the Ministry of Agriculture
, the State Oceanic Administration and the State Forestry Administration inspections will conduct inspections.
The government has also included public satisfaction of environmental quality in the evaluation, with the National Bureau of Statistics conducting phone interviews with residents from different regions.