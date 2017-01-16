'Robber pulled gun on me,' Kardashian told French police

Kim Kardashian Photo: IC

A French newspaper published Sunday Kim Kardashian's testimony to police of how a robber threatened her at gunpoint when she refused to hand over a ring worth millions of dollars.In the account of the Paris robbery she described how she was bound and gagged and said one of the gang was wearing a jacket emblazoned with police insignia.The Journal du Dimanche said it had exclusive access to the handwritten report based on Kardashian's account, in which she said that the robbers seemed "inexperienced."The newspaper also said it had a transcript of a brief interview given to police after the masked men burst into Kardashian's luxury residence in October, taking jewelry worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million).Police last week made arrests in Paris and the south of France and 10 suspects have been charged, including the alleged ringleaders.Investigators say the gang's key members were Aomar Ait Khedache and Didier Dubreucq, men in their 60s with long criminal pasts nicknamed "Old Omar" and "Blue Eyes."Investigators have told AFP that the alleged mastermind, 60-year-old Khedache, had gone on the run six years ago while on trial for drug trafficking offences.Khedache's lawyer Jean-Yves Lienard said the gang of thieves were "completely amateurish."His own client left traces of his DNA on the plastic cable and the tape they used to tie up Kardashian.Khedache "has admitted taking part in the robbery but has refused to speak about any accomplices and denies he was the mastermind," Lienard said.