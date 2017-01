A couple in traditional costume tie the knot during a wedding procession on boats in Youbu town in Lanxi, East China’s Zhejiang Province on January 14, 2017. Photo: CFP

A couple takes part in a traditional Chinese wedding procession on boats in Youbu Town in Lanxi, East China’s Zhejiang Province on January 15, 2017. This traditional Chinese wedding ceremony held on boats attracting the public's attention.