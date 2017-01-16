Rare bookbinding mix-up sends Star Wars, Star Trek fans scrambling for collectable copies

Mix up Star Wars and Star Trek and you're likely to make any die hard fans' head explode with rage.



But when a bookbinder mixed up pages from the two sci-fi series, the only thing exploding is sales of what many Chinese fans are regarding as rare collectables.

The errors appeared in Chinese-language versions from the Owners' Workshop Manual series by Haynes Publishing.

Photos uploaded on Weibo show schematics for the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars appearing in the manual for Star Trek's U.S.S Enterprise, and vice versa.

Xingzhisuozai Sci-fi Bookstore, the online retailer of the series, blamed the printers for the binding mix-ups and is offering a full refund, according to their WeChat account.

Not only are some are holding on to the books, the seller said orders have increased, with many coming from collectors anticipating their increase in value.

"People are coming to us asking for the books," an employee posted on Weibo, "We definitely didn't expect that."

The error also brought together fans from rivaling universes to share a laugh and good-humored jabs.

"I still can't help laugh!" posted Sina Weibo user Yaoyangweirui on Saturday with photos of her copies, whose message was shared between Star Wars and Star Trek fans.

"I say the binding problem is intentional," another fan joked. "There's sure to be a war between the these two fandoms!"