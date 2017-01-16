Giant panda "Le Le" enjoys Spring Festival meal at HK Ocean Park

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 17:21:52
Giant panda Le Le eats bamboo shoots at the Hong Kong Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China on Jan. 16, 2017. Breeders prepared a Spring Festival meal for Le Le with sweet potatoes, purple potatoes, carrots and bamboo shoots. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Posted in: SOCIETY
