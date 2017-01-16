Chinese student dies week after being found unresponsive in New Zealand swimming pool

A Chinese student has died in hospital after she was found floating in a swimming pool in Auckland last week, police said Monday.



Jingru Su, 23, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a property in Auckland on Jan. 10 and died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, said a police statement.



Su was a Chinese national studying in New Zealand on a student visa.



Police enquiries to date had not established any evidence of suspicious circumstances.



The death would be referred to the coroner.

