Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"After a trial operation we will open more overnight parking spaces."To address Shanghai's dire parking shortage, the city will open 1,000 new parking spaces every night in 50 designated areas, said Yin Jiangang, deputy head of Shanghai traffic police. All the new parking spaces will be located on roads near residential compounds between the Inner Ring Road and the Middle Ring Road. Their opening times will vary, but all parked cars must depart before 7 am or they will be towed away and fined. "For the location of the first 1,000 spaces we will discuss with residential committees," Yin said.