Happy birthday:



You will miss out on an amazing opportunity if you do not pay close attention to what is happening around you today. Do not run away from challenges. Even if you end up failing, the experience you gain from trying something difficult will be worth the effort. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 4, 15, 19.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your ability to stay calm in a crisis will prove extremely valuable today. Those around you will turn to you to guide them through the chaos the day will bring. Romance is in the air. Tonight will be the perfect time to bring your relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A major decision made today will have a huge impact on your future. Although this can be intimidating, fear should not be a factor in your plans. Do not be afraid to take some risks when it comes to making your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It's time for fun today. What you do is not as important as who you bring along for the ride. Being with the right people can turn even the most boring of days into an adventure. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A number of attractive job offers are coming your way. Take the time to go over each and every one and discuss your options with your family. Money should not be the only thing that factors into your decision. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will find strength in numbers. Your family and friends will be the best sources of support through trying times. Do not base your future plans on rumors. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although it's great that you are willing to sacrifice for family, you have to take care of yourself as well. Today is the day to treat yourself! ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will have to push yourself to your limits to get what you want today. Your energy will be limited, so make sure you choose your battles very carefully. Your financial luck is on the decline, so make sure you keep an eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may feel like your speaking an alien language today as it will be extremely difficult to get your point across to others. Repeating yourself over and over again will get you nowhere. If you want to make progress you will have to take a different approach. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your luck is on the rise. This is an excellent time to advance your plans or start new projects. While it will be okay to splurge a little bit today, if you end up going on a shopping spree, you may end up breaking the bank. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The wheel of change is always rolling. You can either stay ahead of it, or get crushed. Staying flexible and adapting to the demands of the current situation will be the key. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Take your time with each and every task today or you may overlook something important. Lady Luck will favor those who help themselves. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Take the time out today to go over your budget. A careful review of your financial situation and recent spending habits will help you save some money over the long term. ✭✭✭