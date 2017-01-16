Proposals for various fields announced in Shanghai’s two sessions

Delegates and members of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) announced their proposals for education, health, traffic and other fields at this year's two sessions.The Shanghai Municipal Education Commission announced that it will carry out research to reduce student pressure. Shanghai Party Secretary Han Zheng expressed his concerns over the unregulated private educational training market and the trend of taking after-school classes, which sparked a heated debate among the members.Huang Qi, a member of the Shanghai Committee of CPPCC, suggested that the city government should designate a department to oversee preschool education. Huang believes there is an increasing demand for public preschool care as more families are having a second child.SPC member Shen Qunhui suggested that Shanghai metro start women's-only carriages during rush hours to reduce sex assaults, while CPPCC advisor Ding Daheng made a proposal suggesting the metro improve station washroom facilities for disabled, children and seniors. Other proposals included that Shanghai allows 20-seat buses to use bus-only lanes and bikes be allowed on Nanjing Road West and Huaihai Road.As of 2014, about 5 million people, many over the age of 60, are living in older buildings without elevators. By the end of 2015 over 30 percent of people with a Shanghai hukou (household registration) are at least 60 years old, CPPCC member Qin Na pointed out. She proposed legislating the installation of lifts in old residential compounds.Advisor Chen Fangyuan made a proposal that the city government establish a special fund in medical insurance featuring tumor-targeted drugs. Chen said in Western countries 90 percent of tumor patients can continue their life and careers using these drugs.Member Li Jinjun called for more public science and health education for residents who know less about food and drugs and often overuse drugs and healthcare products.