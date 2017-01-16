puzzle
ACROSS
1 Soul ___ (facial hair feature)
6 Sources of some new governments
11 Dr. of Beats headphones fame
14 "Nixon in China," for one
15 When major league baseball gets real
16 Dodge heavyweight
17 Rebirth at the castle?
19 Org. for paid tennis players
20 It's what you tell the judge
21 One not mistaken for an Einstein
23 Start a mountaineering trek
26 Tall chest of drawers with two sections
27 Plant reproducers
28 Closer to being a billionaire
29 Simple promissory note
30 Voice in 14-Across
32 Three of a kind
35 Village, hamlet or the like
37 Is much too adoring
39 Business part of a blade
40 Walk inside
42 Pepsi and Coke, for two
44 React to a horrific smell
45 Heckler, essentially
47 Former Spanish currency
49 Tried to avoid an accident, in a way
51 Selling features
52 Made the grade
53 White as a sheet
55 Have a moving part
56 Most powerful members in the castle?
61 Likable prez of years ago
62 It provides bank security?
63 It supports food and homework
64 Link on the negative side
65 Proof of a good workout
66 Aleppo's country
DOWN
1 "___ favor" (please)
2 Animal known for impressions
3 Commandment number
4 The moon's Copernicus
5 What a food service worker might wear
6 What you might see at a movie premiere
7 Aquarium attraction
8 Large coffeepot
9 Meal spread on a blanket
10 ___ of hand (magician's trickery)
11 What artists at the castle do?
12 Million-to-one, e.g.
13 Totally drained
18 Made soapy
22 Remark made with a point?
23 Thespian's whisper
24 It can create quite a stir
25 Provider of a one-man show at the castle?
26 Newly employed
28 Whirling part of a whirlybird
31 Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental)
33 5 1/2-point type size
34 Ballerina painter Edgar
36 People sharing equal status
38 Greek lyric poet
41 Makes known
43 Chooses
46 Picked a new card
48 Tanning unit?
49 Barcelona's country
50 Eccentric and then some
53 Drifting in the Pacific
54 Editor's "on second thought"
57 "So ___ heard!"
58 Not in so many wds.?
59 151, in ancient Rome
60 Voice voting choice
solution