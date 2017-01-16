puzzle





ACROSS



1 Soul ___ (facial hair feature)



6 Sources of some new governments



11 Dr. of Beats headphones fame



14 "Nixon in China," for one



15 When major league baseball gets real



16 Dodge heavyweight



17 Rebirth at the castle?



19 Org. for paid tennis players



20 It's what you tell the judge



21 One not mistaken for an Einstein



23 Start a mountaineering trek



26 Tall chest of drawers with two sections



27 Plant reproducers



28 Closer to being a billionaire



29 Simple promissory note



30 Voice in 14-Across



32 Three of a kind



35 Village, hamlet or the like



37 Is much too adoring



39 Business part of a blade



40 Walk inside



42 Pepsi and Coke, for two



44 React to a horrific smell



45 Heckler, essentially



47 Former Spanish currency



49 Tried to avoid an accident, in a way



51 Selling features



52 Made the grade



53 White as a sheet



55 Have a moving part



56 Most powerful members in the castle?



61 Likable prez of years ago



62 It provides bank security?



63 It supports food and homework



64 Link on the negative side



65 Proof of a good workout



66 Aleppo's country

DOWN



1 "___ favor" (please)



2 Animal known for impressions



3 Commandment number



4 The moon's Copernicus



5 What a food service worker might wear



6 What you might see at a movie premiere



7 Aquarium attraction



8 Large coffeepot



9 Meal spread on a blanket



10 ___ of hand (magician's trickery)



11 What artists at the castle do?



12 Million-to-one, e.g.



13 Totally drained



18 Made soapy



22 Remark made with a point?



23 Thespian's whisper



24 It can create quite a stir



25 Provider of a one-man show at the castle?



26 Newly employed



28 Whirling part of a whirlybird



31 Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental)



33 5 1/2-point type size



34 Ballerina painter Edgar



36 People sharing equal status



38 Greek lyric poet



41 Makes known



43 Chooses



46 Picked a new card



48 Tanning unit?



49 Barcelona's country



50 Eccentric and then some



53 Drifting in the Pacific



54 Editor's "on second thought"



57 "So ___ heard!"



58 Not in so many wds.?



59 151, in ancient Rome



60 Voice voting choice





