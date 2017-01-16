Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/16 18:03:39
puzzle

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Soul ___ (facial hair feature)

  6 Sources of some new governments

 11 Dr. of Beats headphones fame

 14 "Nixon in China," for one

 15 When major league baseball gets real

 16 Dodge heavyweight

 17 Rebirth at the castle?

 19 Org. for paid tennis players

 20 It's what you tell the judge

 21 One not mistaken for an Einstein

 23 Start a mountaineering trek

 26 Tall chest of drawers with two sections

 27 Plant reproducers

 28 Closer to being a billionaire

 29 Simple promissory note

 30 Voice in 14-Across

 32 Three of a kind

 35 Village, hamlet or the like

 37 Is much too adoring

 39 Business part of a blade

 40 Walk inside

 42 Pepsi and Coke, for two

 44 React to a horrific smell

 45 Heckler, essentially

 47 Former Spanish currency

49  Tried to avoid an accident, in a way

 51 Selling features

 52 Made the grade

 53 White as a sheet

 55 Have a moving part

 56 Most powerful members in the castle?

 61 Likable prez of years ago

 62 It provides bank security?

 63 It supports food and homework

 64 Link on the negative side

 65 Proof of a good workout

 66 Aleppo's country

DOWN

  1 "___ favor" (please)

  2 Animal known for impressions

  3 Commandment number

  4 The moon's Copernicus

  5 What a food service worker might wear

  6 What you might see at a movie premiere

  7 Aquarium attraction

  8 Large coffeepot

  9 Meal spread on a blanket

 10 ___ of hand (magician's trickery)

 11 What artists at the castle do?

 12 Million-to-one, e.g.

 13 Totally drained

 18 Made soapy

 22 Remark made with a point?

 23 Thespian's whisper

 24 It can create quite a stir

 25 Provider of a one-man show at the castle?

 26 Newly employed

 28 Whirling part of a whirlybird

 31 Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental)

 33 5 1/2-point type size

 34 Ballerina painter Edgar

 36 People sharing equal status

 38 Greek lyric poet

 41 Makes known

 43 Chooses

 46 Picked a new card

 48 Tanning unit?

 49 Barcelona's country

 50 Eccentric and then some

 53 Drifting in the Pacific

 54 Editor's "on second thought"

 57 "So ___ heard!"

 58 Not in so many wds.?

 59 151, in ancient Rome

 60 Voice voting choice

solution

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus