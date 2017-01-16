Should Chinese students start fighting back against bullies?

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

The dust surrounding a video of a female student in Shanghai being bullied and beaten by her male classmate at Shanghai University of Sport (SUS) has yet to settle, but based on news reports and social media posts, it seems that, once again, a prestigious school is attempting to cover up yet another violent incident rather than address the root of the problem.



According to reports, the victim immediately reported the assault to her teacher, who instructed her not to call the police. It was only after someone uploaded a video of her attack online that the school's administrators attempted to reach out to her. But rather than offer to investigate or provide help, they simply demanded that she delete the video and keep quiet.



After word spread on the Internet about the university's attempted coverup, SUS issued a statement on its official Weibo account, saying "the male student was asked to apologize to the woman and the case will be handled according to the school regulations."



In China, schools tend to act more as mediators than punishers when it comes to bullying and student-on-student violence. To make matters worse, young bullies often only receive verbal condemnation from teachers, which seems to embolden rather than deter them. In turn, victims feel that they only have one of two options for recourse: keeping silent, or becoming a bully themselves.



A female friend of mine, surnamed Nong, was constantly victimized both verbally and physically by her male classmates throughout middle school. She felt so helpless that she turned to a teacher for advice, who waved off the abuse saying, "they are just playing jokes, how could you be so upset about it?" Nong eventually became quite depressed about her student life ... until one day she finally fought back.



She won, and her attackers - either out of respect or fear - stopped picking on her. Score one for Nong, you cheer, except for the fact that ever since then she has regarded violence as the only solution to conflicts. She is now the bully, and what's worse she has lost all trust in teachers.



Chinese society is presently at a point where it must formally address which method it prefers its students utilize to tackle the growing problem of bullying, since authorities and teachers refuse to. Do we encourage students to stand up for ourselves by fighting back, or should we remain silent victims, perpetually beaten down by indignity and injustice?



According to data released by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, the number of prosecutions related to campus violence and bullying passed 2,300 between January and November of 2016. But as startling as this figure is, it's important not to forget that far greater numbers of violent incidents go unreported by students, with an equal number of perpetrators going unpunished.



John Harold Armstrong recently wrote a TwoCents article for the Global Times saying "I suspect that somewhere in Shanghai a promising young male grad student along with his parents are now staring at the shattered ruins of his future. Once that young man gets 'human flesh searched' by his peers and his identity (and incriminating video) permanently exposed online, he will wonder what deep evil raised itself out of his subconscious and lowered a red mist of rage over his eyes while he beat that helpless girl."



But in my eyes, this is hardly a fitting punishment for what this male student did. Not only should he be immediately punished by SUS, but the police should press charges and put him in custody. Moreover, SUS should strive to fix its now-ruined reputation as an institution more concerned about saving face than saving its students.



The school itself should launch a student counseling center and a confidential hot line for students to report physical and verbal assaults. SUS teachers and administrators should also undergo training to learn how to be more sympathetic toward students. After all, a school is only as reputable as its own students, but if an institution with a high rate of campus violence is allowing such incidents to go unpunished, then its true reputation will become one of cowardice.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.