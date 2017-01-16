Sino-US relations, 200 years of interactions in retrospect

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The US is the nation that exerts the greatest influence on China in modern history. One must obtain a deeper comprehension of this reality after reading the album Two Hundred Years of Sino-US Relations. Filled with 356 photographs and over 20,000 words of captions and descriptions, it panoramically presents the over 200 years of interaction between China and the US.



In the past 200 years, China has altered the direction of China-US relations by transforming itself. But the US has had much more influence on China than vice versa. It is a general consensus among observers that the US has left deep imprints on China's course of modernization. On the other hand, China's direct impact on American politics over the last two centuries has been comparatively insignificant.



Contrast of influence



The growing impact of China's politics on the US has been influenced, indirectly, by the rapid expansion of bilateral economic and social interactions since they established diplomatic relations in 1979. In recent years, China's holding of US treasury bonds has cumulated to above $1.2 trillion and the annual bilateral trade volume has reached over $500 billion.



In 2015, China and the US became each other's largest trading partner. More than 2 million Chinese tourists go to the US each year. More than 300,000 Chinese students are attending American schools and universities, the largest percentage of international students in America.



In theory at least, such closeness of economic and societal ties should bring about greater Chinese influence on US politics. In reality, China's importance in US global strategy and foreign policies has indeed been steadily ascending. But China's influence on America's partisan, electoral, and congressional politics and macroeconomic decisions has not been evidently enhanced. Each of the presidential elections after the end of the Cold War witnessed presidential candidates' verbal attacks on China, but China-related topics never took center stage in the election campaigns.



China and the US are the two nations in the contemporary world that have the most frequent communication and share the most common economic interests. This can be easily proven.



For example, there are over 10,000 passengers taking direct flights between Chinese and American cities every day. The frequency of personal meetings and telephone conversations between the two heads of state, the scale and significance of the eight rounds of Strategic and Economic Dialogue since 2009, the number of sister cities and sister provinces/states in the two countries, the familiarity and depth of exchanges between Chinese and American officials, scholars, and professionals all exceed those of any other bilateral ties around the world.



Notwithstanding, policymakers, practitioners, and researchers concerned about China-US relations are discussing ways to avoid the so-called Thucydides' Trap, which refers to a possible conflict between an emerging power and a status quo power. Indeed, the military forces of the two countries are making preparations on a daily basis for warfare, which only reflects the deep-rooted distrust and enmity.



Why the disparity?



In my opinion, the reason for the lack of genuine strategic trust between the two countries does not lie in inadequate communication or mutual understanding. Neither does it lie in cultural differences. Instead, the fundamental reason is the incompatibility of their political systems and mainstream ideologies.



There were insufficient direct communications between Beijing and Washington in the early stages of the Cold War when the two countries engaged each other in conflicts over Korea, the Taiwan Straits, and Indochina. However, it was the discrepancy between their ideologies and political interests that accounted for the deadly confrontation.



Around the time of the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations, common interests in deterring the Soviet threat prompted their mutual strategic understanding and temporarily eclipsed their political contradictions. Following the end of the Cold War, the political rivalry between Beijing and Washington began to surface, as they held totally different opinions toward the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the dramatic changes in its satellite countries.



More than a decade ago, when the US was still widely considered the most influential country in the world, China could still insist on the principle of "keeping a low profile" called for by Deng Xiaoping in response to US pressure, while the Americans could deal with China more or less calmly and tolerantly in anticipation of political liberalization in that country stimulated by the forces of market economy.



In recent years, however, with China's rapid rise to prominence and more strident rejection of Western values, the US becomes more suspicious that China will undermine the international order and the leadership role the Americans try to maintain in it. The Chinese leadership, however, has not lessened its apprehensions of what it views as the US intentions to sabotage China's domestic stability and economic prosperity. The tripartite contradictions - incompatibility in domestic politics, clashes of economic and financial interests, and geostrategic competition - combine to complicate the China-US relationship.



Another element that may push the two countries toward animosity is the fact that there are people of political influence in both China and the US who look at the bilateral relationship as a zero-sum game. These people contend that the other side undoubtedly sees their country as the archenemy and that the only way to maintain a good relationship with the other side would be to satiate its appetite at the expense of their own country's vital interests. They reason that safeguarding their country's vital interests and principles requires not a better China-US relationship but a confrontational one.



Furthermore, there are people in both countries who believe that the depiction of the other country as a principal adversary as well as a security threat might serve the purpose of solidifying domestic cohesion and national unity. As a result, Americans who advocate reconciliation and cooperation with China run the risk of being attacked as "panda huggers" in the American press. More nasty allegations could be directed to those Chinese who openly propose deeper understanding and partnership with the US.



Fortunately, the successive leaders in both countries since the normalization of the China-US relationship have all been unwavering in strengthening cooperation and avoiding conflict. In the wake of the political storm at Tiananmen in 1989 when the relationship had fallen to the lowest ebb since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Deng Xiaoping told Brent Scowcroft, the special envoy of then US president George Bush, in Beijing in December that "Sino-US relations must be improved."



In recent years, when the relationship was again facing a downward spiral, both President Xi Jinping and President Barack Obama expressed their opposition to the Thucydides' Trap metaphor, and emphasized the need to strengthen China-US strategic trust and refrain from confrontation.



A broader perspective



Another revelation we may find in the narratives this album relates is that the larger backgrounds, major events, and megatrends in world politics have made significant, sometimes even decisive, impacts on China, the US, and their bilateral relationship. Our understanding will be deepened by watching each stage of the relationship from a broader historical perspective.



While the China-US relationship no doubt is increasingly important in the contemporary world, the two countries and their interactions are circumscribed by global and external environments. Both of them have other domestic and international imperatives to take care of, and their leaderships should determine how the China-US agenda should serve, rather than disrupt, other domestic and international priorities.



If one only looks at the "tree" of China-US relations and neglects the "forest" of the whole world, one-sided and erroneous observations would follow, such as the "inevitability of a China-US war" or "G2 to rule the world." The surest way to avoid confrontation between the two countries is for them to concentrate their attention on domestic progress and join each other in coping with imbalances and disorder worldwide.



The Chinese people have good reasons to be proud of their nation when they look back on the grand spectacle of its history over the last 200 years. The "one hundred years of humiliation" ended once and for all. Measured by global status and comprehensive national strength, today's China has surpassed those of any single European country and Japan. And yet the US still occupies a unique position in China's national development and foreign relations.



It is hopeful that China's economic size may be larger than that of the US' in the not-too-distant future, but the gap between the two countries in terms of institutional innovation, technological innovation, higher education, and soft power is not evidently narrowed, and in some areas might even be enlarged. The two countries should surely learn from each other, but there is more for China to learn from the US than the other way round.



In what ways will China influence the US? What should the US learn from China? Answers to all these questions lie mainly and ultimately on the part of China.



The author is president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University. The article is an abridged version of preface to Two Hundred Years of Sino-US Relations published by Chung Hwa Book Co. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn