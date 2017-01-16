Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

Chinese education



汉语教学



(hànyǔ jiàoxué)

A: Just a few days ago, Mr Zhou Yongguang, the "father of Hanyu Pinyin," passed away. The entire nation memorialized him.



前几天"汉语拼音之父"周永光先生仙逝, 引发全民追思。



(qián jǐtiān hànyǔ pīnyīn zhīfù zhōu yǒnɡɡuānɡ xiānshēnɡ xiānshì, yǐnfā quánmín zhuīsī.)

B: I may not know much about it, but I do know that Hanyu Pinyin is very important for children's Chinese education.



其他方面我不了解, 但我知道汉语拼音对儿童汉语教学很重要。



(qítā fānɡmiàn wǒ bù liǎojiě, dàn wǒ zhīdào hànyǔ pīnyīn duì értónɡ hànyǔ jiàoxué hěn zhònɡyào.)

A: I have so many memories about it! When I was learning to read as a kid I first started by learning to write Pinyin.



满满的回忆啊！小时候学习识字, 都从练写拼音开始。



(mǎnmǎn de huíyì a！xiǎoshíhòu xuéxí shízì, dōucónɡ liànxiě pīnyīn kāishǐ.)

B: Yeah. The first book I read had the pronunciation of each character underneath it!



对, 我看的第一本书就是注音的！



(duì, wǒkàn de dìyī běn shū jiùshì zhùyīn de!)